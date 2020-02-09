Happy Teddy Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Teddy Bear GIF Images, SMS Greetings and Hike Wishes to Send on Fourth Day of Valentine Week

Teddy day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Valentine Week 2020 is ongoing and today marks the fourth day of the celebrations, which is Teddy Day. Celebrated on February 10, this day is supposedly a day to gift soft toys to your partner. Each day of Valentine Week marks these sweet little gestures in a relationship. Several couples may have already gifted a teddy bear or some soft toy to their lover, so teddy day could be just another day to receive gifts. If you and your partner are unable to meet today and exchange gifts, you can always make it up by exchanging romantic messages and images. For Teddy Day 2020, we have made a lovely collection of Teddy Day wishes, messages, Teddy Bear WhatsApp Stickers and GIF images. You can also send cute Valentine’s Day images, wishes, greetings, romantic quotes to wish them a very Happy Teddy Day. You can download all of these for free and send to your bae. Happy Valentine's Day 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Love Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Your Partner Ahead of The Festival of Love.

The celebration of Valentine Week is for the die-hard romantics who love doing these little gestures before celebrating the day of love. February 14 is a special day nonetheless but you can celebrate each of these days and spend a nice week-long of memories with your lover. And before you actually go out to meet your boyfriend/girlfriend, you can start by sending out your good wishes for Teddy Day. To make it easier, we have made a nice collection of latest Teddy day messages, Teddy bear photos with love quotes, Valentine's Day images and GIFs. You can also express with WhatsApp and Hike Stickers for the same.

Teddy day messages and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Love Wrapped in a Bear Hug. HappyTeddyDay!

Teddy day messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To the Cutest Teddy I Know – I Love You, Miss Your Bear Hugs. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy day 2020 greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Teddy Bear Day, I Just Wanted to Say “I LOVE YOU BEARY MUCH!” Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy day 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: HappyTeddy Bear Day to My Cutest Cuddly Sweetheart! Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy day 2020 wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Forever Ready to Fall in Love With You Every Now and Then. Love You. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Bear GIFs

Wishing you a very Happy Teddy Day 2020!

Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stickers are the new way of sending romantic messages during Valentine Week. Each day of Valentine Week has got some beautiful stickers which you can search on Play Store and use via the app. You can download the Teddy Day WhatsApp stickers here. You can express your love to your partner by sharing these Teddy bear messages and Happy teddy bear wishes via WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Wishing all of you, a very Happy Teddy Day 2020.