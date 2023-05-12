The auspicious occasion of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated with great devotion by people in the southern states of India-Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the hero of Ramayana and an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Hanuman is also popularly known by names like Bajrangbali, Pavanaputra Hanuman, and Maruti. He is one of the immortal living beings on Earth forever. This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14. As per Hindu Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Purnima Tithi of Chaitra month. In North India, it is said that Hanuman was born on the full moon of Chaitra month; however, in southern states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated on the 10th day of Vaishakha month, as per Telugu Panchang. May 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: List of Significant Dates in the Fifth Month of the Year.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti is observed for 41-days Deeksha (preparation for the consecration ceremony), beginning on Chaitra Purnima until the tenth day of Krishna Paksha in Vaisakha month. As Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 Date, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and more.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Date

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, May 14

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023 Dasami Tithi begins at 04:42 AM on May 14, 2023, and will end at 02:46 AM on May 15, 2023. The Deeksha Begins on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti Rituals

According to religious beliefs, Lord Hanuman is said to have been born at Chaitra Purnima. He was born in the Chitra Nakshatra and Mesha Lagna. On the day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi, devotees observe a day-long fast and perform puja. Vermilion or red cloth is offered to Hanuman. On the day of Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2023, devotees light a ghee diya and offer flowers, such as marigolds, to the deity. They also visit Lord Hanuman temples and seek the blessings of Maruti. On Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi, devotees read the Hanuman Chalisa and offer food to monkeys in the neighbourhood. People also read the Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti.

