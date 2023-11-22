Thanksgiving is an annual celebration in the USA that is marked on the fourth Thursday of November. This year, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on Thursday, November 23. It is a much-awaited time in the US when families come together to enjoy a fest and have a joyous time in the company of their near and dear ones. Everyone in the United States looks forward to the feast.

One of the major highlights of the occasion is the special Thanksgiving meal which often includes a roasted turkey as the centerpiece, along with side dishes like mashed potatoes, beans, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin pie for dessert. In this article, take a look at the popular traditions associated with Thanksgiving Day.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the most famous Thanksgiving tradition in the United States. In New York City, thousands throng the streets of Manhattan to watch this iconic event. This particular parade is known for its giant inflatable balloons that float between the skyscrapers. It also features floats, marching bands, and performances, making it a fantastic show.

Traditional Thanksgiving Meal

Thanksgiving Day is not complete without the traditional meal with family and friends. The main dishes include roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, sprouts and of course, pumpkin pie for dessert. After the meal, some families go on walks, rides or take naps while others play board or card games together.

Black Friday 2023

Expressing Gratitude For The Past Year

Thanksgiving is a perfect time to reflect on the past year and share something you're especially grateful for. People talk about their favourite moments and experiences from the previous year and express gratitude for it. Usually before the meal, it's common for families to say grace or take a moment to express gratitude for the blessings in their lives.

Volunteering And Giving Back

On Thanksgiving, it is a popular tradition to engage in acts of kindness and charity. Some people volunteer at shelters or food banks to help those in need, reflecting the spirit of giving thanks by giving back to the community.

Black Friday Shopping

Thanksgiving also marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. This is a time when stores across the US offer huge discounts on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. Black Friday Shopping is a much-awaited shopping festival in the US and hence, families incorporate it into their Thanksgiving traditions.

It is a great time for families and friends to express gratitude and enjoy a special meal together. Several traditions are associated with this holiday. However, these traditions may vary from family to family and region to region across the United States.

