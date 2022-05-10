Thrissur Pooram is a Hindu festival celebrated annually in Kerala. This year, Thrissur Pooram 2022 is celebrated on Tuesday, May 10. Here's a collection of Thrissur Pooram images, Happy Thrissur Pooram 2022 greetings, Thrissur Pooram 2022 HD wallpapers, Thrissur Pooram wishes, Thrissur Pooram WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes and photos to celebrate Kerala's largest temple festival. Thrissur Pooram 2022 Date: Know Traditions, Significance and Celebrations Related to Kerala’s Largest Temple Festival.

Thrissur Pooram falls in the Medam month of the Malayalam calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar it is observed in April or May. It is one of the largest and most well-known Poorams and is regarded as the mother of all Poorams. As you celebrate Thrissur Pooram 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day.

The celebrations of Thrissur Pooram are held at Sri Vadakkunathan Temple every year. It is situated in the heart of Thrissur. Musical performances and traditional acts are the main attractions of the festival. The other attractions include Madathil Varavu, Kudamattom, Ilanjithara Melam, Panchavadyam and many more. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings of Thrissur Pooram 2022 to all your friends and family.

Thrissur Pooram Images and Wallpapers

Thrissur Pooram 2022 (File Image)

Thrissur Pooram Wishes and Messages

Thrissur Pooram 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thrissur Pooram WhatsApp Status Messages

Thrissur Pooram 2022 (File Image)

Thrissur Pooram Greetings and Messages

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thrissur Pooram Messages and Quotes

Thrissur Pooram HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Thrissur Pooram Quotes and Facebook Messages

Thrissur Pooram 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

The main highlights of the festival are the processions from Krishna Temple and Devi Temple. The beautifully decorated elephants and the exchange of umbrellas look dazzlingly beautiful and mesmerising. People greet each other on this day with beautiful messages saying Happy Thrissur Pooram. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for Thrissur Pooram 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Thrissur Pooram 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2022 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).