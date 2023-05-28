Memorial Day is an annual observance in the United States of America (USA) and is a federal holiday in the country. The day was initially known as Decoration Day. Memorial Day, as the name suggests, honours and mourns the US military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The day dedicated to the U.S. military personnel is observed on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 29. On this day, people visit cemeteries and memorials to mourn those who died while serving in the US military. Many volunteers place American flags on the graves of military personnel in national cemeteries. As we celebrate Memorial Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about Memorial Day 2023 date, history and significance of the day and more.

Memorial Day 2023 Date

Memorial Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, May 29.

Memorial Day History

On May 5, 1868, three years after the Civil War ended, the head of an organization of Union veterans — the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) — established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers and honour the Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared it should be May 30. The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868. 5 Things to Know About Memorial Day, Including Its Controversies.

From 1868 to 1970, it was observed on May 30. In 2022, the National Cemetery Administration, a division of the Department of Veterans Affairs, credited Mary Ann Williams with originating the idea of strewing the graves of Civil War soldiers—Union and Confederate with flowers. The official recognition of the day as a holiday began with New York in 1873 and by 1890, every Union state had adopted it.

Memorial Day Significance

Memorial Day holds great significance in the history of America as the day pays tribute to the brave and courageous heroes of the US military who sacrificed their lives for the country. It is a national moment of remembrance that encourages all Americans to pause and reflect on the sacrifices of these brave hearts who have died in service to the nation. Many Americans observe Memorial Day by visiting memorials, holding family gatherings, and participating in parades.

