National Memorial Day or Decoration Day is an annual federal holiday in the United States for honouring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Celebrated on the last Monday in the month of May, National Memorial Day 2023 will be marked on May 29 and paves the way for Memorial Day Weekend for all those in the US. There are various ways that people mark the observance of Memorial Day, and as we inch closer to the observance, here is everything you need to know about National Memorial Day 2023, how to celebrate Decoration Day 2023 and the significance of Memorial Day. Peace Officers Memorial Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Special Observance in the US.

When is National Memorial Day 2023?

Every year, National Memorial Day is celebrated across the United States on the last Monday in the month of May. This federal holiday is focused on honouring and remembering the US Military personnel who served the country and laid their lives for the nation. The first national observance of Memorial Day occurred on May 30, 1868. Then known as Decoration Day, the holiday was proclaimed by Commander in Chief John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic to honour the Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. It has become an annual observance ever since.

Significance of Memorial Day

While there were various different observances and celebrations that commemorated the US Military personnel, Memorial Day started to become the more widely accepted and nationally celebrated observance in the years that followed the first observance. Official recognition as a holiday began with New York in 1873 and by 1890, every Union state had adopted it. In 1971, Congress standardized the holiday as 'Memorial Day' and changed its observance to the last Monday in May.

Every year, Memorial Day is filled with various services and observances that people who have had family in service indulge in to remember and pay homage to them. Many people also visit the gravestones of US Military personnel and offer their respects to them. We hope Memorial Day 2023 brings you peace, love and light.

