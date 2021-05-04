The Teacher Appreciation Week 2021 celebration has already begun in the US from May 3. To celebrate the same, Google has also come with a special Google Doodle. It features a beautiful artwork of a chalkboard and a few hands holding an apple with a play button in the middle. The new Google Doodle is quite interactive. It highlights five interesting real-life stories of the educators across the US who made a great impact on their students. The Google Doodle clip has been created in partnership with StoryCorps and US-based guest artists Lindsey Deschamps, Monique Wray, and Vrinda Zaveri as well as Doodlers Alyssa Winans and Olivia When.

It has been designed by Doodlers Angelica McKinley and Sophie Diao, who has also lent her voice behind the Doodle’s introduction. By clicking the play button on the doodle, an animated video about the inspirational teachers begins playing. Before that, one can see an appreciation note for all the teachers. It reads as, “Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! To celebrate, we bring you five real stories showing the meaningful impact educators make every single day. Thank you to teachers everywhere for all that you do!”

The video features the tale of paraprofessional Rugenia Keefe who helped her student Cole Phillips to get through high school as he became blind. The clip also focuses on the story of the US-based teachers' Alexia Dukes and Maria Rivera who supported each other during the COVID-19 pandemic, Another testimonial covers the story of Carlos Vizcarra and his student Jose Catalan, who had recently moved to the United States from Mexico. Vizcarra bought his student Catalan a new pair of running shoes as he noticed his student’s running skills. In the Google Doodle’s interactive video, Catalan said, “I felt like crying because nobody had done such a great thing for me.” The video also features Russell King, Paige Macklin, and Dr. William Lynn Weaver’s stories.

This year the Teacher Appreciation Week celebration begun on May 3 and it will continue till May 7. However, Teacher Appreciation Day has been celebrated on May 4.

