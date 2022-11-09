Happy Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022! Every year, Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas or Uttarakhand Day is celebrated across the state on November 9. This day marks the formation of the hill state, usually referred to as Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas. Uttarakhand, the stunningly beautiful state in the Himalayan North of India, is a house to exquisite landscapes, tourist destinations, religious spots and lip-smacking Garhwali cuisine. On this special day, here we are with Uttarakhand Divas 2022 wishes, Uttarakhand Diwas greetings, Uttarakhand Divas WhatsApp messages, Uttarakhand Day 2022 images, Uttarakhand pics, Uttarakhand Diwas HD images, Uttarakhand Diwas wallpapers that you can send to your family and friends to celebrate the state's foundation day. Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas 2022 Date: Know the History & Significance of Uttarakhand Divas That Marks the State Foundation Day.

Uttarakhand is popularly known as Devbhumi (The Land of Gods). The hill state is popular for Hindu pilgrimage sites like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri referred to as Char Dhams. Some of the most sacred rivers of India like the Ganga and Yamuna originate from the hill state.

Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, as Uttaranchal under the Uttar Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2000. However, on January 1, 2007, Uttaranchal was renamed Uttarakhand.

