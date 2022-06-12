Vaikasi Visakam 2022 will be celebrated on June 12. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Lord Murugan, the second child of Lord Shiva and Parvati and the sibling of Lord Ganesha. Also known as Lord Kartikeya, Lord Murugan is worshipped mainly by Tamil Hindus across the globe. This is why the celebration of Vaikasi Visakam is often filled with sharing Happy Vaikasi Visakam wishes. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Vaikasi Visakam Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 Date & Significance: Know About Tamil Festival That Celebrates the Birth of Lord Murugan.

The celebration of Vaikasi Visakam falls in the Tamil month of Vaikasi. The second month in the Tamil calendar, Vaikasi Visakam, as the name suggests, is celebrated on the day in Vaikasi month, when the Nakshatra Visakam is prevailing. Vaikasi Visakam celebration is considered to be one of the most auspicious and important days for devotees of Lord Murugan. Lord Murugan is also referred to as Lord Senthil, Lord Kumaran, Lord Subramanyam and Lord Shanmugam since he is known to have six faces that face all the six directions (north, east, west, south, heaven and pataal (netherworld), he is also called as Arumuruga.

The celebration of Vaikasi Visakam 2022 is sure to be extra special as Murugan temples across the country prepare and plan various fun activities and functions. After mellowed celebrations for two years, citing the pandemic, Vaikasi Visakam 2022 is finally giving Murugan devotees the opportunity to get together and celebrate Lord Murugan and share his stories. As we prepare to celebrate Vaikasi Visakam 2022, here are some Happy Vaikasi Visakam wishes. Vaikasi Visakam 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Vaikasi Visakam Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaikasi Visakam (Photo Credits: File Image)

We hope that this Vaikasi Visakam fills your life with all the happiness and good luck. Lord Murugan is known to be the God of knowledge, courage and wealth, and we hope that Vaikasi Visakam 2022 brings it all and much more in all your lives. Happy Vaikasi Visakam 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2022 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).