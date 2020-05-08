Victory Day in Europe 2020: Date and Significance of The Day When Nazi Germany Surrendered in World War II

Victory in Europe Day (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Victory Day in Europe, also known as VE Day in the United Kingdom or V-E Day in the United States of America, is a day celebrating the defeat of Nazi during World War II. The May 8 spelled that day when Nazi Germany surrendered unconditionally of its armed forces on Tuesday, May 8 . Adolf Hitler committed suicide on April 30 during the Battle of Berlin following which his successor Reichspräsident Karl Dönitz authorised Germany's surrender.

The administration, which by Dönitz headed, was known as the Flensburg Government. The act of military surrender was first signed on May 7 in Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force (SHAEF) HQ at Reims and a modified document was signed on May 8 in Berlin.

Most nations celebrate the end of World War II on May 8. However, Serbia, Belarus and Russia observe it on May 9. Israel also recognises May 9 as VE Day, "as a result of a large number of immigrants from the former Soviet bloc, although it is not a public holiday. The term VE Day existed as early as September 1944, in anticipation of victory." according to Wikipedia.

Even though V-E Day marks a victory for Europe over Germany, it does not mark the end of World War II. Winston Churchill, in its VE announcement, said, "We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toil and efforts that lie ahead."

Even after May 8, 1945, many soldiers, pilots were sent to fight against the Japanese, who had not surrendered.