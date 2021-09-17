Lord Vishwakarma Puja festival will be celebrated on September 17. Vishwakarma Puja is celebrated every year on the day of Kanya Sankranti. According to ancient mythology, Lord Vishwakarma was born on this day. For this reason, it is also called Vishwakarma Jayanti. On the day of Vishwakarma Puja, especially tools, machines related to construction work, shops, factories etc. are worshipped. According to the belief, Lord Vishwakarma is considered to be the world's first engineer and architect. It is said that he created this universe along with Brahma ji. Lord Vishwakarma worship is done on this day according to the auspicious time. Tp celebrate this day we have for you a collection that includes Vishwakarma Puja HD WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Images, wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the day.

In the scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma is called the son of Brahma ji. It is said that he had built Swarg Lok, Pushpak Vimana, Dwarka Nagari, Yampuri, Kuberpuri etc. Along with this, Sudarshan Chakra for Shri Hari Lord Vishnu and Trishul for Bholenath were also prepared by him. Not only this, according to the belief, Lord Vishwakarma had also created the heaven of Satyuga, Lanka of Treta and Dwarka of Dwapar Yuga. Due to this skill, he is considered revered. This day is very special for the people associated with the labor community. It is said that worshiping Lord Vishwakarma on this day fulfills all the wishes of the devotees. As people worship Lord Vishwakarma today, we bring to you messages, quotes, pics and greetings to send on the day. You can also share these wallpapers, greetings and GIFs on the observance:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vishwakarma Ki Jyoti Se Noor Miltahaisbke, Dilon Ko Surur Milta Hai, Jobhi Naam Leta Hai Vishwakarma Ka Kuch Na Kuch Zarror Milta Hai, Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Jai Shri Vishwakarma Bhagwana, Jai Jai Shri Vishweshwar Krupa Nidhaana. Happy Vishwakarma Day to You!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Jai Shri Bhuvna Vishwakarma, Krupa Kare Shri Gurudev Sudharma, Shriv Aru Vishwakarma Mahi, Vigyaani Kahe Antar Nahi. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vishwakarma Jayanti Ki Hardik Badhaiyan. Sada Bana Rahe Tum Par Vishwakarma Prabhu Ka Ashirvad. Happy Vishwakarma Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Mushkil Hogi Aasan Jab Sir Par Ho Vishwakarma Bhagwan Ka Ashirvad. Vishwakarma Puja Ki Badhai.

Vishwakarma Puja 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

To make the wishes much more colourful an fun you can add WhatsApp stickers. WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, and you can download Vishwakarma Puja 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 Wishes and Messages

Lord Vishwakarma is the only deity, who has been the god of creation in all times. Whatever things are creative in the entire universe, through which life is governed, it is all due to Lord Vishwakarma. Lord Vishwakarma is worshiped and thanked on this day. Once again, we wish everyone celebrating a happy festive time. Stay safe and healthy.

