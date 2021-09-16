Vishwakarma Puja is conducted on Kanya Sankranti according to the Hindu calendar, and it celebrates and reveres the divine architect Vishwakarma. The mind behind the construction of Lord Krishna’s Dwarka, Vishwakarma, is celebrated on this day, also known as Vishwakarma Jayanti. Vishwakarma Puja 2021 will be observed on September 17, and the celebration is sure to be grand and fun-filled. The calculation of the Vishwakarma Puja date is done according to Bisuddha Siddhanta Panjika, and it falls on the last day of the Bengali month Bhadra. As we prepare to celebrate Vishwakarma Jayanti, here is everything you need to know about this annual commemorations, the significance of Vishwakarma Puja 2021, and how to celebrate it. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 HD Images & Wallpapers: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes, Telegram Photos, GIFs, & Signal Pics to Celebrate the Divine Architect.

When is Vishwakarma Puja 2021

As mentioned above, Vishwakarma Puja 2021 will be conducted on September 17. The Puja is conducted during the Sankranti moment at the end of Bhadra month. The Vishwakarma Puja Sankranti Moment falls at 01:29 AM on September 17, celebrated as Kanya Sankranti or Bhadra Sankranti.

Significance of Vishwakarma Jayanti

This day celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma - who is known as the divine architect. This celebration is considered to be especially significant for artisans and craftspersons whose livelihoods are dependent on mechanics, construction or tools in general. Vishwakarma Puja usually revolves around praying to tools, factories, etc. and praying for a well-functioning and prosperous year ahead.

Watch Video of Vishwakarma Puja

Interestingly, Vishwakarma Puja is also celebrated after Diwali by some people in North India. The celebration and Puja usually revolves around decorating the idol of Lord Vishwakarma with beautiful clothes, colourful flowers and offering prayers and aartis to the divine architect. We hope this Vishwakarma Puja fills your life with all the prosperity and good luck, and your art flourishes further. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

