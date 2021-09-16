Vishwakarma Jayanti is a day of celebration of the Hindu god Vishwakarma. It is observed in the states of Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Tripura. It is also celebrated in Nepal. Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 will fall on September 17, Friday. And here's a lovely collection of Vishwakarma Puja 2021 wishes, Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 greetings, Vishwakarma Puja images, Vishwakarma Jayanti messages, Vishwakarma Puja quotes and wallpapers for free download online, in order to share it with your family and friends.

As mentioned in the Rig Veda, Vishwakarma is also called the divine carpenter. He constructed the palace of Indraprastha for the Pandavas, the holy city of Dwarka and also created many fabulous weapons for the gods. The birth of Lord Vishwakarma is celebrated as Vishwakarma Jayanti every year. It falls on Kanya Sankranti of the Hindu calendar, the last day of Bhado month of Solar calendar and between September 16 and 18, according to the Gregorian calendar.

Vishwakarma Puja is generally observed in factories and industrial areas. Apart from this, it is also observed by artisans, craftsmen, mechanics, smiths, welders etc. This day is marked by worshipping tools and machinery, thus, praying for smooth functioning of machines, good future and success in the respective fields. Haldia industrial area is famous for Vishwakarma Puja. People send wishes to their family, business partners and friends on this occasion and pray for success in the work field. You can wish your family and friends on this auspicious day with our collection of WhatsApp and Facebook messages and SMS.

Vishwakarma Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Creator of Machine & Tools Lord Vishwakarma Grant You Virtue and Goodwill. Say Loudly “Sri Sri Vishwakarma Baba Ki Jai” Wish You a Happy Celebration of Vishwakarma Jayanti 2021 to All!

Vishwakarma Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Auspicious Occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti Bring a New Start of Happiness, Success and Prosperity in Your Life, Have a Blessed Year Ahead. Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Vishwakarma Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma Puja Bless You With Everything You Desire and Dream Of. May Success Accompany You in Every Step That You Take! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021!

Vishwakarma Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Great Day, I Am Sending You Best Wishes. May Lord Vishwakarma Fulfill All Your Desires! Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 to You and Your Family!

Vishwakarma Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vishwakarma – The Deity of All Craftsman and Architects Endow Upon You His Virtue and Goodwill. Happy Vishwakarma Day 2021.

Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2021 Wishes and Messages

Vishwakarma puja is also celebrated the next day after Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja in October or November. As we celebrate the birthday of the creator of the world, lord Vishwakarma, we bring to you messages and wishes to send to those who celebrate this day. Our collection includes WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, Facebook status, HD Wallpapers and SMS to send on tis auspicious occasion. We wish everyone celebrating Vishwakarma Puja a happy festive time!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).