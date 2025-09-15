Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 will be marked on September 15. This annual observance celebrates the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a noted engineer who made significant contributions to our country, its architecture and designed some very important projects. The occasion of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya’s birth anniversary is also marked as Engineer’s Day in India. On the occasion of Vishveshvarya Jayanti, people often share Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Visvesvaraya Jayanti greetings, Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti images and wallpapers, Visvesvaraya Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti WhatsApp stickers with family and friends. Engineer’s Day 2025 in India: From APJ Abdul Kalam to Verghese Kurien; Famous Indian Engineers Who Built the Nation.

The occasion of Visvesvaraya Jayanti is celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm. The celebration of Visvesvaraya Jayanti is marked by remembering the life and works of Sir Mokshagundam Vishveshvara. Tributes are paid in front of his statue or portrait in engineering institutions, societies, forums and public and private sector companies working in the engineering domain. Sir MV was born on September 15, 1861, in Karnataka and started his career with PWD in Bombay. He went on to work on various projects and was instrumental in various key projects. Engineer’s Day 2025 Images and Visvesvaraya Jayanti HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Status, Facebook Greetings & Quotes To Share With Family and Friends.

In recognition of his innumerable and unparalleled contributions and technological foresight, the government of India offered him its highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in 1955 and the British Indian Empire with the title of Knight Commander of the Order of Indian Empire in 1915. As we celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025, here are some Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2025 wishes and messages, Visvesvaraya Jayanti greetings, Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti images and wallpapers, Visvesvaraya Jayanti Facebook status pictures and Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti WhatsApp stickers that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Remember, Your Work May Be Only To Sweep a Railway Crossing, but It Is Your Duty To Keep It So Clean That No Other Crossing in the World Is As Clean as Yours.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Wealth Is Not a Sign of Greatness; the Size of One’s Character Is.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Science Is a Beautiful Gift to Humanity; We Should Not Distort It.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “To Give Real Service, You Must Add Something Which Cannot Be Bought or Measured With Money.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Do Not Undervalue, Waste or Misuse Any Useful Thing in the World. Let No Useful Thing Be in Your Eyes Useless.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The First Step in the Progress of a Nation Is To Reform the Character of Its Citizens.”

Many people make it a point to celebrate this day by also visiting his memorial, which is placed in his home village, Muddehahalli. Sharing the important projects she worked on, the designs he invented and how they helped India's growth and development. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Visvesvaraya Jayanti.

