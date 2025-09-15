Every year on September 15, India celebrates Engineer’s Day to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the country’s greatest engineers and statesmen. His extraordinary work in irrigation systems and flood management laid the foundation for modern engineering practices in India. Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is known as the ‘Father of Modern Mysore, is instrumental in the construction of the Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, which transformed agriculture and industry in the region. This year, Engineer's Day 2025 in India falls on Monday, September 15. Engineer’s Day Images, Wishes & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Greetings and Messages To Celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti

To honour Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya's contributions and the other legendary engineers across India, Engineers' Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country with various programs highlighting the important role that engineers play. Over the years, India has produced several visionary engineers who have left an indelible mark on the nation's growth.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Among the greatest names stands Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who is fondly remembered as the ‘Missile Man of India’. His work in India’s missile and nuclear programs strengthened national security and propelled India into the league of advanced nations. Beyond engineering, his humility and vision as the 11th President of India inspired generations of students to dream big. His contribution to India’s space and missile programs not only strengthened national security but also inspired generations of young minds to pursue science and innovation.

APJ Abdul Kalam (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

E Sreedharan

India’s transformation in public infrastructure owes much to E. Sreedharan. Known as the ‘Metro Man of India’, his leadership in the Delhi Metro and Konkan Railway projects revolutionised urban transport. With his leadership and efficiency, he successfully executed massive infrastructure projects. His dedication, integrity, and visionary approach not only transformed public transport in India but also set global standards for engineering excellence.

E Sreedharan (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

Satish Dhawan

Satish Dhawan, one of India’s most respected aerospace engineers, played a key role in shaping the nation’s space program. As the former Chairman of ISRO, Dhawan guided India through some of its most crucial years in space research, overseeing landmark missions that laid the foundation for future successes. Known for his visionary leadership and commitment to self-reliance, Dhawan nurtured a generation of scientists and engineers, ensuring India’s place on the global space map.

Satish Dhawan (Photo Credits: File Image)

Dr. Verghese Kurien

Dr. Verghese Kurien, a mechanical engineer, changed the rural economy through the White Revolution, making India the largest milk producer in the world. He is known as the ‘Father of the White Revolution’. Though a mechanical engineer by training, he used his expertise to revolutionise India’s dairy sector, making the country the world’s largest producer of milk. His work at Amul changed the rural economy and empowered millions of farmers.

Dr Narinder Singh Kapany

Dr. Narinder Singh Kapany, an eminent electrical engineer, is globally recognised as the ‘Father of Fiber Optics’. His groundbreaking research in the 1950s revolutionised telecommunications by enabling high-speed data transmission through light, laying the foundation for today’s internet and broadband connectivity.

Dr Narinder Singh Kapany (Photo Credits: LinkedIn)

Other pioneering engineers like Vinod Dham in microchip technology, F.C. Kohli in building India’s IT industry and others have propelled India onto the world stage. These engineers, through their dedication and innovation, continue to inspire India to build a stronger, technologically advanced future.

