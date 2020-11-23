Devuthani Ekadashi 2020 will be celebrated on November 25 this year and soon after that Wedding Dates, Marriage Dates in November & December 2020 & Shubh Vivah Muhurat In 2021 will be sought for to begin marriages. As the festive season comes to an end with Karva Chauth, Diwali and Chhath Puja, the wedding season will commence soon after Prabodhini Ekadashi aka Devuthani Ekadashi. Traditionally, the Ekadashi is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month with marriage ceremonies and other religious rituals begin from this day.

Chaturmas also ends with Devuthani Ekadashi as it is believed that Lord Vishnu rises from a 4-month-long sleep on this day and after performing Tulsi marriage on this day people start having weddings and marriage ceremonies of their own or in their families. However, before looking for Shubh Vivah Muhurat 2020-21 here's Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020 muhurat.

Auspicious Muhurat For Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2020

This year, Devauthani Ekadashi will be celebrated on November 25, Wednesday. Starting from 02:42 pm on this date, to November 26, 2020 till 05: 10. It is believed that on the day of Ashada Shukla Ekadashi, the Lord falls asleep and wakes up on Devoutni Ekadashi of Kartik month. This will start the Shubh Muhurat List for 2020-21

Shubh Vivah Muhurat In November And December 2020

November 27, Shukra Karthik Dwadashi Ashwini Nakshatra

November 29, Ravi Karthik Shukra Chaturdashi Rohini Nakshatra

30 November, Som Kartik Purnima Rohini Nakshatra

1 December, Mangal Margashirsha Krishna Pratipada Rohini Nakshatra

7 December, Som Margashirsha Krishna Saptami Magha Nakshatra

9 December, Budh Margashirsha Krishna Navami hast Nakshatra

10 December, Guru Margashirsha Krishna Dashami Chitra Nakshatra

December 11, Shukra Margashirsha Krishna Ekadashi Chitra Nakshatra

Shadi Muhurta 2021

From December 15 this year, Khar month will start which will continue till January 14 next year which is Makar Sankranti. There are no Muhurats for marriage in Khar month. After this, on January 19, Guru Tara will be set and will remain until February 16. During this time as well, there will be no Muhurat for marriage. After that from February 16 to April 17 will have no muhurats too which means after December 11, there will be no auspicious time for marriage for the next 4 months. The first marriage date for 2021 will be on April 22 next year.

