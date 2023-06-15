Every year June 20 is marked as West Bengal Day, also known as Poschimbongo Divas. On this day in 1947, a resolution was adopted by the Bengal legislative assembly that sanctioned the partition of East Bengal and West Bengal.

West Bengal locals enjoy summer like no other state, with pleasant winds and a gleaming summer sun. Celebrate West Bengal Day 2023 by visiting these best tourist attractions of the state. West Bengal Day 2023 Date, History & Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

Victoria Memorial Hall

The Victoria Memorial in Kolkata is a magnificent structure that is worth visiting. The designs and construction are stunning, and the grounds are immaculately kept. The museum inside the memorial is instructive and well-curated, providing insight into India's and Kolkata's past.

Dakshineswar Kali Temple

Dakshineswar Kali Temple is located on the east banks of the Hooghly River in Dakshineshwar, a village in Kolkata. Dakshineswar Kali Temple is famed for its beauty and charm, and a journey to Kolkata is frequently considered to be incomplete without a visit to this temple.

Howrah Bridge

The Howrah Bridge is one of Kolkata's most recognisable monuments. Over the Hooghly River, Kolkata is linked to its neighbour industrial city of Howrah.

Kanchenjunga Mountain

Kanchenjunga Peak is the primary reason for the high number of tourists visiting Darjeeling, Gangtok, and the adjacent districts of North Bengal and Sikkim. Kanchenjunga, at 8586 metres, is India's highest and most magnificent Himalayan peak and the world's third highest.

Belur Math

Belur Math in Kolkata is an extraordinary site that embodies the spirit of universal brotherhood and Sri Ramakrishna's teachings. The stunning architecture, tranquil environment, and wonderfully planted gardens of the campus make it a must-see attraction in the city.

West Bengal, engulfed in a three-century-old colonial history, elicits an enthusiastic response from tourists. To embark on the

