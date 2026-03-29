Mumbai, March 29: As the 2026 spring season arrives, millions of Christians worldwide are preparing for Easter Sunday, the most significant observance in the liturgical calendar. In 2026, Western Christian denominations, including Catholic and Protestant churches, will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 5. However, due to differing calendar systems, Eastern Orthodox communities will observe the feast one week later, on April 12. This "movable feast" is determined by the Paschal Full Moon, resulting in a shifting schedule that dictates the timing of Lent and other spring holidays.

Holy Week 2026: Western Calendar

For Western traditions, Holy Week begins today, March 29, with Palm Sunday. This week-long observance commemorates the final days of Jesus Christ leading up to the Resurrection. Easter 2026 Date in India: When Is Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Palm Sunday (March 29): Marks the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

Marks the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday (April 2): Commemorates the Last Supper; many churches perform foot-washing ceremonies.

Commemorates the Last Supper; many churches perform foot-washing ceremonies. Good Friday (April 3): A day of solemn reflection and fasting marking the crucifixion.

A day of solemn reflection and fasting marking the crucifixion. Holy Saturday (April 4): The final day of Lent, often marked by evening Easter Vigils.

The final day of Lent, often marked by evening Easter Vigils. Easter Sunday (April 5): The celebration of the Resurrection.

Orthodox Easter (Pascha) Schedule

The Eastern Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar, which currently places the spring equinox and the subsequent full moon later than the Gregorian calendar used in the West.

Orthodox Palm Sunday: April 5

Orthodox Good Friday: April 10

Orthodox Easter (Pascha): April 12

Why the Easter Dates Change Yearly

The date of Easter is not fixed like Christmas. According to the rule established by the Council of Nicaea in 325 AD, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox (March 21). Because the lunar month is approximately 29.5 days, the holiday can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25. In 2026, the "Paschal Full Moon" arrives in early April, placing the holiday in the first week of the month. Easter Long Weekend 2026: Plan Your April 3-5 Getaway With These Top Indian Destinations.

Impact on Public Schedules

While Easter Sunday is not a federal public holiday in many countries (as it always falls on a Sunday), Good Friday (April 3) is a gazetted holiday in many Indian states and several countries worldwide. Additionally, Easter Monday (April 6) is observed as a public holiday in various regions, including parts of Europe and certain British Commonwealth nations, affecting bank and government office operations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).