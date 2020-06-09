When is Father's Day 2020? List of Fathers Day Dates in Different Countries Around The World

Father's Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Father's Day is a day celebrated to thank fathers for their love and support. The day honours fatherhood and is a day to recognise paternal bonds. People spend the day with their fathers, buy them gifts among many other things to make them feel special. Father's Day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21 in many countries this year. Although most countries observe Father's Day on the third Sunday of June, not all countries follow the same date. Many European countries celebrate it on March 19 to coincide with Saint Joseph's Day since the Middle Ages. Countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, Argentina, France, Chile, India, Cyprus, South Africa, Greece, Japan, Canada, Netherlands, Austria and South Arabia also observe the holiday on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day 2020: Who Invented Father's Day? What Is the Best Gift for Father's Day? Here Are FAQs on Day Honouring Fatherhood Answered.

However, Romania observes it on the second Sunday of May which is typically observed as Mother's Day. For Australia, Father's Day is on the first Sunday in September and New Zealand celebrates it on the first Sunday of the same month. Bulgaria observes the day on June 20 while Brazil observes it on the second Sunday in August. Denmark, Finland and Norway celebrate Father's Day 2020 in November. Sweden celebrates it on the first Sunday in September. Germany celebrates Father's Day on Ascension Thursday that falls 40 days after Easter. Lithuania celebrates Father's Day on first Sunday in June. Thailand celebrates the birthday of former King Bhumibol Adulyadej which is on December 5 as Father's Day. When Is Father’s Day 2020? Know Date, Significance, History and Celebrations of the Day That Celebrates Fathers and Their Contribution to Family and Society.

While the day is celebrated on different dates in different countries, the essence of the observance remains the same. The different dates are often due to cultural and traditional observances which cite paternal bonds. In all countries, the day aims at honouring fathers and highlighting the roles and contributions of fathers in society.