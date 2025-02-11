Magha Purnima is an auspicious Hindu occasion that holds great spiritual significance in India. This auspicious day is observed on the full moon (Purnima) of the Magha month, marking the culmination of sacred rituals and religious activities performed during the month of Magh. This year, Magha Magha Purnima Upavasa 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12. This annual event is believed to be an opportunity for devotees to get rid of their sins and seek the blessings of the deities through fasting, charity, and prayers. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

The Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day is at 19:16 pm. The Purnima Tithi will begin at 21:25 pm on February 11 and will end at 21:52 pm on February 12, 2025. On Magha Purnima, many devotees observe Upavas (fasting) to seek divine blessings and spiritual growth. In this article, let’s learn more about the Magha Purnima Vrat's 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Magha Purnima Vrat 2025 Date

Magha Purnima Upavasa 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12.

Magha Purnima Vrat 2025 Timings

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 21:25 pm on February 11 and will end at 21:52 pm on February 12, 2025.

The Moonrise on Purnima Upavasa Day is at 19:16 pm.

Magha Purnima Vrat Significance

Magha Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, holds great significance for Hindus as it is the last and most important day of Magha month. On this day, people engage in various rituals like taking a holy bath, engaging in charity and donations and doing Puja at the confluence point of the river Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Lalita Jayanti 2025 Date & Significance: What is Shodashi Jayanti? Everything You Need to Know About This Sacred Celebration on Magha Purnima.

According to religious beliefs, it is said that on this day, devotees who take a holy dip in sacred rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna or any water body are believed to wash away past sins. Magha Purnima is linked to the conclusion of Magha Snan, a month-long ritual where devotees take holy dips in rivers like Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Many people visit Prayagraj’s Triveni Sangam or other sacred places to take a holy bath.

