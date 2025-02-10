Lalita Jayanti, also known as Shodashi Jayanti, is an important festival in the Hindu calendar, celebrating the birth anniversary of Goddess Shodashi, one of the ten Mahavidyas. Lalita Jayanti 2025 falls on February 12. The day honours the Goddess, who is revered as the epitome of beauty, power, and grace. Her worship holds deep spiritual significance, with devotees seeking her blessings for family harmony, spiritual growth, and perfection in various arts. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Lalita Jayanti 2025 Date

Shodashi Jayanti is celebrated on Magha Purnima, the full moon day of the Magha month. In 2025, Lalita Jayanti on Wednesday, February 12.

Lalita Jayanti Significance

Shodashi Jayanti is a day dedicated to worshipping Goddess Shodashi with devotion and reverence. The significance of this festival lies in the Goddess's ability to bring about both Bhukti (worldly pleasures) and Mukti (spiritual liberation) through her worship. Her devotees believe that invoking her blessings helps them attain control over the senses, attain virility, and experience harmony within the family.

Who is Goddess Shodashi?

Goddess Shodashi, also known by several other names such as Mahatripura Sundari, Lalita, Balapanchadashi, and Rajarajeshwari, is the third of the ten Mahavidyas in the Shri Kula tradition. She is widely regarded as the most beautiful and powerful goddess in all three realms—earth, heaven, and the underworld. Shodashi is not only adored for her physical beauty but also revered as the goddess who brings about transformation, spiritual awakening, and divine protection.

The Five Faces of Goddess Shodashi

In the tantra scriptures, Goddess Shodashi is often depicted as having five faces, referred to as Panchavaktra, symbolising the five forms of Lord Shiva. Each face represents one of the five primary aspects of the divine and is associated with a distinct colour:

• Tatpurusha (Green): Represents the cosmic aspect of creation.

• Sadyojata (Red): Represents the aspect of the creator.

• Vamadeva (Smoke): Symbolises the aspect of preservation.

• Aghora (Blue): Represents the aspect of dissolution.

• Ishana (Yellow): Symbolises the aspect of transcendence.

Each of these faces has specific spiritual meanings, and the colours represent the different energies and elements within the universe. These aspects of Lord Shiva manifest in Goddess Shodashi’s powerful form, making her one of the most revered deities in the tantric and spiritual traditions.

Rituals and Celebrations of Shodashi Jayanti

Shodashi Jayanti is celebrated with elaborate rituals and ceremonies. Devotees perform prayers, chant mantras, and offer flowers, incense, and fruits to Goddess Shodashi in temples and homes. Many also conduct Shri Vidya Pujas, which include elaborate worship of the Shri Yantra, a sacred symbol associated with the Goddess. In these ceremonies, devotees seek the blessings of Goddess Shodashi for spiritual growth, prosperity, and the realisation of their divine potential. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Shodashi Jayanti (Lalita Jayanti) is a day of spiritual awakening, offering devotees the opportunity to invoke the blessings of one of the most powerful and revered goddesses in Hinduism. Her worship is believed to bring both material success and spiritual liberation, making her a central figure for those seeking balance and transformation in their lives.

