Muḥarram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. Muḥarram, also known as Muharram ul Haram, is believed to be the second holiest month after Ramadan. It begins after the sighting of the new moon on the final day of the Islamic calendar. Muharram 2023 will mark the start of the New Islamic Year 1445 Hijri. This year, Muharram 2023 is likely to be observed on Wednesday, July 19, or Thursday, July 20, 2023, depending on the sighting of the moon. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Muharram is one of the four sanctified months of the Islamic calendar. The four sacred months mentioned in the Ayah are Dhul-Qadah, Dhul-Hijjah, Muharram, and Rajab. As Muḥarram 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Muḥarram 2023 date in India and the significance of the day that marks the start of the Islamic New Year.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and months begin when the first crescent of a new moon is sighted. Since the Islamic lunar calendar year is 11 to 12 days shorter than the solar year, Muharram migrates throughout the solar years. The estimated start and end dates for Muharram are as follows (based on the Umm al-Qura calendar of Saudi Arabia).

Muharram 2023 Date in India

Muharram 2023 will likely be observed on Wednesday, July 19, or Thursday, July 20, 2023, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Muharram Significance

Muharram holds great significance long before the Prophet Mohammad’s (S.A.W.) time. Previously, it was obligatory to fast on the 10th of Muharram. However, fasting was later made mandatory during Ramadan only, and fasting on the 10th of Muharram was declared optional. Muharram is said to be the month of mourning too.

Ashura

The tenth day of Muharram is known as Ashura, which is popularly known as part of the Mourning of Muharram. The day of Ashura marks the martyrdom of Husayn ibn Ali, also known as Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, and his family members in the battle of Karbala. Hence, Shia Muslims mourn the death of Imam Hussain on Ashura. A section of Shia Muslims flagellate themselves to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein. Sunni Muslims also mourn by holding prayers and reciting the Quran. On Ashura, they also believe that God had saved the Prophet Moses (Musa) and his people from Pharaoh by parting the Red Sea.

