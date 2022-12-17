Mumbai, December 17: Unlike other religions, Islam has just two major festivals, Eid al-Fitr (Eid Ul Fitr) and Eid al-Adha (Eid Ul Azha or Bakrid). The two Islamic festivals are celebrated by Muslims worldwide. In many countries, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha are official holidays. In addition to these two festivals, there are events and observance that assume extra significance for a particular section of Muslims. LatestLY has compiled a list of Islamic festivals, events, observance and official holidays, and dates on which they may fall in the coming year 2023 or in Hijri calendar 1444. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Here it may be noted that Muslims follow Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar to mark festivals and important events. The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. It consists of 12 month and has 354-355 days because a lunar cycle typically lasts for 29 or 30 days rather than the 30 or 31 days per month. Therefore, the date marking beginning of a month or an event or festival changes every year. Scroll down to get the list of Islamic festival, events and observance in 2023 based on global moon sighting probability.

List of Islamic Festivals, Events, Holidays in 2023 Calendar:

Event Hijri Date Day Georgian Date Isra Miraj/Shab-e-Meraj 27 Rajab Wednesday 18 February Shab-e-Barat 15 Shabaan Tuesday-Wednesday 7-8 March Ramadan 1 Ramadan Thursday 23 March Laylat al-Qadr 26-27 Ramadan Monday 17 April Eid Ul Fitr 1 Shawwal Friday 21 April Hajj Begins 8 Dhul Hijjah Tuesday 27 June Day of Arafah 9 Dhul Hijjah Wednesday 28 June Eid Ul Azha 10 Dhul Hijjah Thursday 29 June Muharram 1 Muharram Wednesday 19 July Ashura 10 Muharram Friday 28 July Mawlid/Eid Milad Un Nabi 12 Rabi Ul Awwal Wednesday 27 September Gyarvi Sharif 11 Rabi Ul Aakhir Thursday 26 October

As mentioned above, the date for a particular event or marking the start and end of a month in Islamic calendar is determined by the moon sighting locally. Therefore, Eid Ul Fitr in Saudi Arabia and India may fall on different dates. Do follow LatestLY as we do live updates on the moon sighting in major countries ahead of any important Islamic event.

