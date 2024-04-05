Pana Sankranti, also popularly known as Odia New Year or Maha Bishuba Sankranti (Maha Vishuba Sankranti), is the traditional Hindu New Year's Day festival for Odia people in Odisha. The festival occurs in the solar Odia calendar on the first day of the traditional solar month of Meṣa, hence the equivalent lunar month Baisakha. This Pana Sankranti festival falls on the Purnimanta system of the Indian Hindu calendar and, therefore, falls on 13 or 14 April every year on the Gregorian calendar. This year, Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13. Hindu New Year's Days 2024 Dates in Different States: Enjoy the Colourful Mosaic of India's Harvest Festivals and New Year's Days.

The Pana Sankranti festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotes mark the day by visiting temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman or Devi (Goddess) temples. In the Odia Hindu tradition, the Pana Sankranti is believed to be the birthday of the Hindu deity Hanuman, whose loving devotion to Lord Rama in Ramayana is legendary. His temples and those of Shiva and Surya are revered in the new year. This article tells us about the day that marks the start of the Odia New Year. Pana Sankranti Wishes: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Odia New Year or Maha Vishuba Sankranti.

What is the Date of Pana Sankranti 2024?

Pana Sankranti 2024 will be celebrated on April 13, i.e., Saturday. According to Drik Panchang, the Pana Sankranti Moment will be at 09.15 pm this year.

What is the Significance of Pana Sankranti?

During Pana Sankranti, people observe various rituals and traditions. One significant ritual involves offering a special drink called ‘Pana’ to temple deities. Pana is a sweet drink made from water, milk, fruits, and spices. It symbolizes the onset of the summer season and is believed to have cooling properties. Pana Sankranti Images & Odia New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Maha Vishuba Sankranti With Greetings and WhatsApp Messages.

On this day, people take baths in rivers or major pilgrimage centres, and communities participate in fairs and traditional dance performances. Feasts and special drinks are shared, such as a chilled drink called pana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2024 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).