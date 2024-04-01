Every year, on January 1st, people around the world celebrate New Year's Day. But in India, it's a bit different. While January 1st is part of the celebrations, it's not the only New Year's Day observed in the country. Did you know that India celebrates multiple New Year's Days? Thanks to India’s rich diversity, traditions, and customs, the country has many New Year festivals. People across the nation mark the beginning of the year according to both the solar and lunar calendars. The Hindu calendar, based on the moon's movements, has the most number of New Year celebrations. Each region has its own unique customs and traditions for ushering in the New Year, often tied to the harvest season. Curious about all the New Year's celebrations in India? Below, we've compiled a list of Indian New Year's 2024 festivals and dates featuring major festivities from various parts of the country. Long Weekends in 2024 List: Check the New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Plan Your Travel and Holidays This Year.

After the global New Year celebration on January 1st, India continues its festive spirit with a number of New Year celebrations throughout the year, showing the country's rich cultural diversity. The calendar is filled with various New Year festivities, each with its own unique traditions and customs. It starts with the Gyalpo Lhosar and Losar Tibetan New Year, celebrated from February 10 to 12, followed by the Sonam Lhosar New Year on February 10, which is observed by the Tamang and Hyolmo communities. March welcomes the Sikh New Year, known as Chet, on the 14th and the Parsi New Year, Nowruz, on the 20th. April is particularly bustling with New Year celebrations. Chaitra Navratri, the Hindu New Year, is celebrated from April 9 to 17. April 9 hosts multiple New Year celebrations, including Ugadi 2024, Gudi Padwa 2024, Navreh 2024, Cheti Chand 2024, and Sajibu Cheiraoba 2024. Additionally, April 13 marks Mesha Sankranti, another significant Hindu New Year, while April 13–15 sees the Bwisagu New Year 2024 and Bohag Bihu 2024, another Assamese New Year festival.

In April, Pana Sankranti 2024 marks the Odia New Year, celebrated from April 13 to 14. On the same dates, Sangken 2024 and Bizhu 2024 are celebrated. April 14 holds significant New Year celebrations as well. Puthandu 2024, a Tamil New Year; Vishu 2024, a Kerala New Year; and Bisu Parba 2024, the Tulu New Year, are all observed on this day. Pahela Baishakh 2024, representing the North Indian New Year, is celebrated from April 14 to 15. Moving into the latter part of the year, Ashadi Bij 2024, the Kutchi New Year, will be celebrated on July 7. The second Parsi New Year of 2024 will be celebrated on August 15. November 3 sees Mha Puja 2024, the Newar New Year, and Nutan Varsh 2024, the Gujarati New Year, being celebrated on November 14. Wrapping up the year is Tamu Lhosar 2024, the Gurung New Year, which falls on December 30. These diverse New Year celebrations across different regions of India reflect the nation's rich diversity, cultures, and traditions. Holidays Calendar 2024 India: Know the Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Diwali, Durga Puja, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi and Other Major Festivals & Events.

Full Indian New Year Festivals 2024 Calendar

Date Festival/Event February 10–12, 2024 Gyalpo Lhosar, Sherpa New Year February 10–12, 2024 Losar, Tibetan New Year February 10, 2024 Sonam Lhosar, Tamang and Hyolmo New Year March 14, 2024 Chet, Sikh New Year March 20, 2024 Nowruz, Parsi New Year April 9–17, 2024 Chaitra Navratri, Hindu New Year April 9, 2024 Ugadi, Telugu New Year April 9, 2024 Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year April 9, 2024 Navreh, Kashmiri New Year April 9, 2024 Cheti Chand, Sindhi New Year April 9, 2024 Sajibu Cheiraoba, Meitei New Year (Manipur) April 13, 2024 Mesha Sankranti, Hindu New Year April 13–14, 2024 Sangken, North Eastern New Year April 13–14, 2024 Bizhu, North Indian New Year April 13–14, 2024 Pana Sankranti, Odia New Year April 13–15, 2024 Bwisagu, Bodos New Year (Assam) April 13–15, 2024 Bohag Bihu, Assamese New Year April 14, 2024 Puthandu, Tamil New Year April 14, 2024 Vishu, Kerala, New Year April 14, 2024 Bisu Parba, Tulu New Year April 14–15, 2024 Pahela Baishakh, North Indian New Year July 7, 2024 Ashadi Bij, Kutchi New Year August 15, 2024 Parsi New Year November 3, 2024 Mha Puja, Newar New Year November 14, 2024 Nutan Varsh, Gujarati New Year December 30, 2024 Tamu Lhosar, Gurung New Year

We've curated all these Indian New Year celebrations in 2024 in one place to make it easier for you to join in the celebrations. Whether you're celebrating the start of a new year with Puthandu in Tamil Nadu or enjoying the harvest season with Bwisagu in Assam, these traditions bring us together and add joy to our lives. Let's embrace India’s diversity and celebrate these special moments together.

