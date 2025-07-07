The month of Shravan, also called Sawan, holds deep cultural significance for Hindus and is considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar. The month of Shravan falls between July and August, during the monsoon season, and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and visit Shiva temples, especially on Mondays, which are considered particularly auspicious as ‘Shravan Somvars’. Sawan Maas 2025 or Shravana Mahina will start on July 11 and end on August 9 for the northern parts of India, while Shravan 2025 in Maharashtra will start on July 25 and end on August 23. The dates differ because North India follows the Purnimanta calendar, and the month ends with a full moon while Maharashtra follows the Amanta calendar, where the month ends with the new moon. Sawan Month 2025 Festivals Full List: Know Dates of Important Hindu Festivals Celebrated During Shravan Maas.

All Mondays or Somwars which fall during Shravan month are considered highly auspicious for fasting and known as Shravan Somwar or Sawan Somwar Vrats. Many devotees observe sixteen Mondays or Solah Somwar fasting from first Somwar of the Sawan month. Also, many traditional Hindu festivals such as Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, and Teej also fall in this month. In this article, let’s know more about the Sawan Maas 2025 start and end dates and the significance of the month dedicated to Lord Shiva. Sawan Somwar 2025 Vrat Vidhi: Sacred Rules and Fasting Rituals To Follow As You Worship Lord Shiva During the Holy Month of Shravan.

Shravan Start and End Dates

Sawan Maas 2025 will start on July 11 and it will end on August 9 for the northern parts of India, while Shravan 2025 in Maharashtra will start on July 25 and end on August 23.

Shravan Month Rituals and Significance

The Shravan month holds great significance for Hindus across India as this day is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The entire month is considered auspicious to seek blessing of Lord Shiva by fasting and praying. Fasting during Shravan is believed to purify the body and mind, helping devotees deepen their connection with the almighty. Shravan also symbolises nature’s renewal and fertility, as it coincides with the rainy season.

During the month of Sawan, people engage in charity, recitation of scriptures like the Shiva Purana, and participation in group prayers and bhajans. Many people also chant mantras like ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ and perform Abhishekam, the ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga, with milk, water, honey, and other sacred items.

