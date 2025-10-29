A buffalo priced at INR 35 lakh draws attention at the International Pushkar Cattle Fair held in Rajasthan's Ajmer. This year, the Pushkar Camel Fair, also known as the Pushkar Cattle Fair, or Pushkar Mela, is being held from October 30 to November 5. Talking about buffalo, it's called "Yuvraj". According to news agency ANI, Bharat Kumar, the owner of buffalo Yuvraj said, "This is a Murrah breed buffalo... It weighs around 800 kg... For this buffalo, people have already bid Rs 25 lakhs in the fair, but our demand is for Rs 35 lakh." Kumar also said that buffalo's diet includes cashew, almond, ghee, and milk etc. Pushkar Cattle Fair 2025: Shahbaz, INR 15-Crore Horse From Chandigarh, Becomes Star Attraction in Ajmer; Know Why.

Murrah Breed Buffalo 'Yuvraj' Becomes Star Attraction at Pushkar Cattle Fair

#WATCH | Ajmer, Rajasthan: A buffalo named 'Yuvraj,' priced at Rs 35 lakhs, draws attention at the International Pushkar Cattle Fair. Owner of the buffalo, Bharat Kumar, says, "This is a Murrah breed buffalo... It weighs around 800 kg... For this buffalo, people have already bid… pic.twitter.com/rZgHteYkIH — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)