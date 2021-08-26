Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26 every year. This celebration is of great historical significance as it marks the day that the United States adopted the Nineteenth Amendment (Amendment XIX) to the United States Constitution. The celebration of Women's Equality Day sets the stage to have much-needed conversations on the needs of women and the steps that we can take to bridge the gaps between the rights and opportunities that are made available to women vs men. As we celebrate Women's Equality Day 2021 on August 26, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Women's Equality Day 2021 and more. Women's Equality Day 2021: Meet These Super Women Who Fight For Equality Creating a Difference.

When is Women's Equality Day 2021?

As mentioned above, Women's Equality Day is celebrated on August 26. It marks the day that the Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted in 1920. The nineteenth amendment prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States on the basis of sex. It was first celebrated in 1971, designated by Congress in 1973, and is proclaimed each year by the United States President.

Women's Equality Day 2021 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Women's Equality Day revolves around specified themes so that people can focus on one key issue that they can increase awareness about or celebrate when it comes to the struggles that women continue to face in 2021. The theme for Women's Equality Day 2021 is Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world, and it celebrates the role that millions of women have played in battling COVID in the past two years.

Significance of Women's Equality Day

Women have been subjected to discrimination in every walk of life, and many continue to face these challenges. However, empowering women with the right to vote was key in highlighting that their onions and contributions mattered. This is the reason that the celebration of Women's Equality Day continues to be extremely important. Even today, there are various parts of the world where women are fighting for these basic rights, and we hope that the commemoration of Women's Equality Day 2021 helps us get one step closer to building a world where women do not have to fight for the basic rights.

Women's Equality Day Celebrations

People organise and attend conferences and events to celebrate Women's Equality Day 2021. Sharing quotes and messages on equality & women's struggles online is also a common practice. We hope that this Women's Equality Day helps us bridge the gap that still exists in society. Happy Women's Equality Day 2021!

