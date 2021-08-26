Women’s Equality Day is celebrated on 26 August every year. It was first started in 1971, designated by Congress in 1973 and is proclaimed each year by the United States president. This day commemorates the adoption of the nineteenth amendment to the US constitution which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United states on the basis of gender.

Women are achieving great success and making great contributions to the world in every sector. To observe the tremendous achievements of women we share quotes that empower women. Hard-Hitting Sayings by Powerful Women Who Will Inspire You No End.

Human rights are women’s rights and women’s rights are human rights – Hillary Clinton

A gender- equal society would be one where the word ‘gender’ does not exist; where everyone can be themselves – Gloria Steinam

We need to stop buying the myth about gender equality. It isn’t a reality yet. Today women make up half of the U.S. workforce, but the average working woman earns only about 77 percent of what the average working man makes. But unless women and men both say this is unacceptable, things will not change- Beyonce Knowles

I raise my voice not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot succeed when half of us are held back – Malala Yousafzai

True equality is not about superiority of women, but the equal status of man and woman – Mercedes Joubert

With the recent events, women have proved to be of utmost importance and contribution to the society and the world. The above quotes lays emphasis on the equality of women. Its not about superiority of any gender, it about equality of all genders. Wish you a Happy Women’s Equality Day 2021.

