Gender equality has played a vital role in shaping a peaceful, strong and progressive nation. However, there are still some instances where discriminatory laws and social norms are still prevalent. Many girls and women have spoken for their rights, forming a leadership quality in overcoming the challenges placed before them. On Women's Equality Day 2021, we bring to you a list of six strong women who have received international recognition for creating a change and standing up for their rights.

Kiruba Munusamy

Fighting for the atrocities against Dalit women, manual scavenging, and many other important issues, Kiruba Munusamy, a Supreme Court advocate has fought vigorously against the male-dominated judicial system. Kiruba faced caste and gender discrimination from her family and society while growing up. Now with a law degree, Kiruba fights for justice protecting the indigenous rights, LGBTQ+rights and advancement of minorities.

Vandana Shiva

An eco-rights activist, Vandana Shiva is a trained physicist and founder of the Research Foundation for Science, Technology and Ecology. This foundation is an independent research organization that researches mainly on ecology and social issues. Vandana Shiva is also a fierce opposer of globalization and stands for the anti-GMO movement across the world. She was recognised by TIME as an environmental hero in 2003 and has also honoured with the Right Livelihood Award in 1993 and the 2010 Sydney Peace Prize.

Thenmozhi Soundarajan

Thenmozhi Soundarajan is one of the most fierce women activists who has and continues to fight for the oppression against minorities. In order to create solidarity between the upper and lower caste, Thenmozhi created ‘Equality Labs’ which is a tech start-up aiming to uplift the South Asian's religious, cultural and genderqueer communities in the United States. She has become the voice of marginalized communities who fights for caste apartheid, gender-based violence, white supremacy.

Indira Jesing

Indira Jesing was the first female senior advocate in the High Court of Bombay and served as the First Female Additional Solicitor General of India. She has played a major role in framing the Domestic Violence Act (2005). Apart from women’s issues and human rights, Indira Jesing has also fought tirelessly on environmental issues.

Sofia Scarlat

‘Girls Up’ is a Romanian first-ever gender equality organisation for teenagers. Sofia Scarlat had formed this entity to work towards advancing equality. This organisation works for the prevention of gender-based violence, sex trafficking. She is also quite vocal about comprehensive sexual education that needs to be imparted amongst the youth in the country and supports underage victims of gender-based violence.

Viji Penkoottu

A human rights and women’s activist from Kerala, Viji Penkoottu’s contribution to ‘Right to Sit’ has given a huge recognition worldwide making her one of the names in BBC 100 Women list. She launched an all-women trade union to fight for the basic rights of saleswomen in shops and malls and who were deprived of basic necessities during work hours.

These are just a few who have created a change but there are many more women who emit the strength to stand against all odds and bring a change the world needs to see! Here's a shout out to them and many others on Women's Equality Day 2021!

