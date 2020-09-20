September is celebrated as World Alzheimer's Month. Every year September 21 in particular is observed as raise awareness and curb stigma that surrounds dementia. This year will mark the 9th World Alzheimer's Month as in the year 2012. Alzheimer’s is one of the most common old age that impairs memory and other mental functions. It is the most common form of dementia that generalizes memory loss and loss of other essential cognitive abilities that are serious enough to interfere with an individual’s daily life. Older People with Early, Asymptomatic Alzheimer's at Risk of Falls, Say Researchers.

World Alzheimer's Day History and Significance

World Alzheimer's Day was launched at the opening of ADI's annual conference in Edinburgh on 21 September 1994 to celebrate our 10th anniversary. Since its inception, the impact of World Alzheimer’s Month is increasing. However, the stigmatisation and lack of information surrounding dementia remain to be a global problem that calls for global action. Most people often think that this disease is a normal part of ageing.

What is Alzheimer’s?

Though this may not be true, the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease is increasing age. This is evident by the majority of Alzheimer’s patients being 65 years or older. This doesn’t completely classify the disease as an elderly disease. 2 out of every 3 people globally believe there is little or no understanding of dementia in their countries. The impact of World Alzheimer's Month is growing, but the stigmatisation and misinformation that surrounds dementia remain a global problem, that requires global action.

COVID era has seen unanticipated difficulties in diagnosis with limited or no physical assessment of elderly sufferers, fear of sharing public space, health setups, follow-ups and monitoring. Pay cuts, lost jobs and mental uneasiness has burdened the heavily obliged caregivers. The inability of the sufferers to keep understanding, follow the rules of distancing and hygiene make them more vulnerable to the condition. Considering the costs and course of the illness especially amongst the elderly, let's be wise and take every precaution to avoid transmitting the disease largely in the society and also the places where they are being cared for

