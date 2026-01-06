Remember Ranu Mondal, the singing sensation who went viral with her melodious voice? The singer’s video was so popular that she was invited to music reality shows and offered a song in Bollywood by music composer Himesh Reshammiya, which she accepted. Hers could have been a perfect rags-to-riches story. But alas, after her playback singing debut in Bollywood and some fame, Ranu Mondal vanished from the film industry. Every now and then, someone spotted her and saw that she was back to her previous situation in life. Now, a YouTuber named Siraj Ashu Bachchan has shot an over nine-minute video with Ranu Mondal. He spotted her on the streets, begging for a living and in a dishevelled condition, just as she had been seen the first time. She does have a home but no steady income, and as per the content creator, she begs on the streets. The YouTuber also informed that Ranu Mondal is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease and hence, cannot remember things. He interacted with her and even made her sing her original song composed by Himesh. It is difficult for her admirers to see her in this state. Know more about Ranu Mondal and watch the videos here.

Viral Singing Sensation Ranu Mondal Spotted on the Streets - Watch Video:

Ranu Mondal Sings 'Teri Meri Kahani' and 'Aadmi Musafir Hai'

In the short video interview from the roadside, Ranu Mondal talks about buying her own food and being unable to cook, as her cooking gas at home needs a refill. The YouTuber visits her home, buying her essentials along the way, while promising to buy her a gas cylinder refill. Along the way, he urges Ranu Mondal to sing her original song “Teri Meri Kahani” from the Himesh Reshammiya film Happy Hardy and Heer (2020). She renders the song in her beautiful voice, singing into a little loudspeaker or microphone. She also goes on to sing the classic Lata Mangeshkar number “Aadmi Musafir Hai” from the Jeetendra film Apnapan (1977). Another woman, a fan of Ranu Mondal, joins in to sing another song. So, what is Ranu Mondal’s story? Let’s recall her journey. Ranu Mondal Croons ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ Sinhalese Song by Yohani And This Is What We Call Baap of All Viral Videos!

Ranu Mondal Sings ‘Teri Meri Kahani’ on the Streets – Watch Video:

Who Is Ranu Mondal?

Ranu Mondal became a sensation in 2019, when her singing video went viral on the Internet from a railway platform in West Bengal. She was captured on video singing the Lata Mangeshkar-Mukesh song “Ek Pyar Ka Naghma Hai” from the Manoj Kumar film Shor (1972). The Laxmikant-Pyarelal song in itself is melodious, and Ranu Mondal’s her soulful singing just created magic for listeners. Her pain in her underprivileged condition sadly added to her charm, and received empathy from viewers. Ranu Mondal got a break in Bollywood thanks to Himesh Reshammiya, composer and judge on music reality shows. He gave her four songs in his film Happy Hardy and Heer, including “Teri Meri Kahani”.

Ranu Mondal Song 'Teri Meri Kahani' from 'Happy Hardy and Heer' - Watch Video:

What Happened to Ranu Mondal?

There were reports that Ranu Mondal could not handle fame and was rude to fans, also reportedly struggling with a mental condition. As per the YouTuber, Ranu Mondal is an Alzheimer’s patient, although there is no confirmation about her health condition. Ranu Mondal Decks Up as a Bride and Sings Viral Bengali ‘Kacha Badam’ Song (Watch Video).

After her talent was noticed, Ranu Mondal's daughter from her deceased husband Bablu Mondal, Elizabeth Sathi Roy aka Sathi Roy or Swati, refuted rumours that she had abandoned her mother. Ranu Mondal reportedly has two or three other children from her second husband Dinesh Mondal, with whom she has separated. But these children, too, are not looking after her.

