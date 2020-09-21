Alzheimer's is one of the most harrowing conditions that anyone can endure. Every year, World Alzheimer's Day is celebrated on September 21. The celebration of World Alzheimer's Day 2020 is crucial in raising awareness about tackling Alzheimer's and dementia and all the challenges that families who are battling this disease go through. People often share World Alzheimer's Day quotes to raise awareness on the illness, what it's onset looks like, how to live with people with Alzheimer's, etc. World Alzheimer's Day 2020 Date History and Significance: Know More About the Day That Aims to Spread Awareness and Reduce the Stigma That Surrounds Dementia.

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that causes brain cells to degenerate and die. This disease not only affects the patient but also extremely challenging for the entire family. According to reports, this illness affects more than 50 million people worldwide. Nearly 4 million people in India combat Alzheimer's Disease, and while it mainly affects people above 60 years of age, the disease can also affect people who are in the 30-60 age group. Every year, World Alzheimer's Day celebrations are based on an annual theme. World Alzheimer's Day 2020 celebration aims to focus on "Let's talk about dementia". World Alzheimer's Day 2020: Know About the Observance That Raises Awareness About Dementia.

World Alzheimer's Day 2020 celebration aims to increase awareness of dementia and how common this illness can be. The celebrations may be online, with events, conferences and awareness campaigns that educate people on the onset of Alzheimer's and dementia, its symptoms, and more. People, therefore, share quotes on Alzheimer's, statistics and facts around dementia and demystify the disease.

Quote Reads: “When You Have Exhausted All Possibilities, Remember This: You Haven’t.” – Thomas Edison

Quote Reads: “When the Unthinkable Happens, the Lighthouse Is Hope. Once We Choose Hope, Everything Is Possible.” – Christopher Reeve

Quote Reads: “Most of the Important Things in the World Have Been Accomplished by People Who Have Kept On Trying When There Seemed to Be No Hope at All.” – Dale Carnegie

Quote Reads: “You Wake Up Every Morning to Fight the Same Demons That Left You So Tired the Night Before, and That, My Love, Is Bravery.” – Unknown

Quote Reads: “Courage Does Not Always Roar. Sometimes Courage Is The Quiet Voice at the End of the Day Saying, ’I Will Try Again Tomorrow.” – Mary Anne Radmacher

This degenerative disease of the brain often goes unnoticed since it takes more than 20 years before the symptoms of Alzheimer's begins to show. Most people live with this disease unaware, and the cause of the disease is still unclear. It is therefore extremely important for more and more people to be aware of the illness, how to identify it and things that you can do to tackle this disease. Happy World Alzheimer's Day 2020!

