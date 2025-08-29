Emma Heming Willis has opened up about her husband, legendary actor Bruce Willis and his ongoing fight with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In an emotional conversation with Diane Sawyer for ABC News special, “Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey”, she shared that while Bruce, 70, remains physically strong and mobile, his ability to communicate is slowly fading. ‘We Love You’: Demi Moore Celebrates Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’ 70th Birthday With Family, Shares Adorable Photos From Intimate Bash.

Emma Heming Willis Shares Bruce Willis Dementia Battle Update

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall,” Emma said. “It’s just his brain that is failing him.” The Armageddon star’s family first revealed his FTD diagnosis in 2023, a condition that affects behaviour, personality, and language. Emma recalled the early days of his diagnosis, saying she often stayed up all night to ensure his safety and kept him away from large gatherings to make him feel comfortable.

Emma Heming Willis Grateful for Bruce Willis’ Presence

Despite the challenges, Emma shared that their family still sees glimpses of the Bruce they know his smile, his smirk and the sparkle in his eyes. “I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here,” she expressed. Bruce Willis Now Diagnosed With Frontotemporal Dementia After Retiring Due To Aphasia, Family Shares on Social Media (View Post)

Emma Heming Willis To Release Caregiving Book

Now, Emma is using her experience to support others on a similar path. Her upcoming book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself, launching on September 9, aims to guide and inspire carers caring for loved ones with dementia.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2025 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).