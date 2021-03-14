The World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on March 15. The World Consumer Rights Day 2021 will be observed on Monday. The day marked to raise awareness about a consumer's rights and needs. The World Consumer Rights Day is observed to demand that the rights of all consumers are respected and protected, and to protest against market abuses and social injustices. Ahead of the World Consumer Rights Day 2021, we give you all the details about the history, significance and theme of this observance. World Consumer Rights Day: What Are The Rights of Consumers in India?

History of World Consumer Rights Day:

The World Consumer Rights Day, was inspired by the then United States President John F Kennedy. On March 15, 1962, Kennedy sent a message to the US Congress. In his message, he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. Notably, the consumer movement first started on the date in 1983. Consumer rights got international recognition on April 9, 1985, when the United Nations approved the general guidelines for consumer protection. The World Consumer Rights Day is used to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns. World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About Consumer Protection.

Significance of The Day:

World Consumer Rights Day is an annual international event. It signifies celebration and solidarity in the international consumer movement so that consumer rights are to be respected and protected. Consumer Rights groups organise protests against market abuses that undermine consumer rights.

Theme of Consumer Rights Day 2021:

Each year there is a specific theme to this day that addresses different concerns regarding all consumers. The theme of the World Consumer Rights Day 2021 is "Tackle Plastic Pollution". The theme aims to create awareness against the use of plastic to save our ecosystem.

The day serves as an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer movement. Several countries hold events, conferences that deal with human rights on World Consumer Rights Day.

