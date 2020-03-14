World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Date and Theme: History and Significance of The Day Raising Awareness About Consumer Protection

Every year March 15 is celebrated as World Consumer Rights Day. As the name suggests, it is a day marked to raise awareness about a consumer's rights and needs. Observed on a global level, it is a celebration about the international consumer movement. The main objective is to demand that consumer rights have to be protected and respected. Each year there is a specific theme to this day which addresses different concerns regarding all consumers. Ahead of World Consumer Rights Day 2020, we give you all the details about the history, significance and theme of this observance. How to File an Online Consumer Complaint, Know Everything on this World Consumer Rights Day.

History of World Consumer Rights Day

World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F Kennedy. On 15th March 1962, he sent a special message to the US Congress formally addressing the issue of consumer rights. He moved a bill for consumers. With this address, he was the first world leader to do so. Gradually consumer rights were given international recognition. On April 9, 1985, the United Nations approved the general guidelines for consumer protection which were proposed by the consumer right's group. The first celebration of World Consumer Rights Day was marked in the year 1983. Ever since, it has been followed every year on March 15 to mobilise action on important issues and campaigns.

The consumer rights are Right to Safety, Right to Choose, Right to Information, Right to be Heard, Right to Satisfaction of Basic Needs, Right to Redress, Right to Consumer Education and Right to Healthy Environment.

Theme of World Consumer Rights Day

This year's theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2020 is "The Sustainable Consumer". It focuses on the adverse effect of global warming and biodiversity loss due to the significant rise in temperatures. It calls upon a global action as consumers to further avert the environmental crisis. The consumer movement aims to highlight the lifestyle changes we would have to make as consumers to aim towards sustainability. It also encourages governments and businesses to make sustainability as a choice for all consumers.

This day serves as an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer movement. It gives an important message that undermining the rights of consumers is equal to social injustice. On this day, several countries hold events, conferences which deal with human rights. Sometimes, new ideas for protecting consumer rights are announced. This year's celebrations will be more focused on ensuring sustainability to consumers and from there.