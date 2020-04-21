World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020 Date: History And Significance of The Day That Promotes And Celebrates Creativity

World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Happy World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020: Who doesn’t love creativity? They say necessity is the mother of innovation. Given how technology has developed in the last few decades, one can say that innovation is one thing that has been the most beneficial outcome of it. The observance of World Creativity and Innovation Day is one such day which aims to promote creativity and innovation in regards to solving the United Nations (UN) sustainable developmental goals. If you are searching for more knowledge about World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020, its date, importance, and other things, then you have at the right place. World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020 Quotes: Beautiful Sayings and Images That Highlight The Beauty of Being Creative.

When will World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020 be celebrated and what is its history?

The World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020, like every year, will be observed on April 21, which falls on Tuesday this time around. The first observance of this global event took place in 2018, after a resolution was adopted in the United Nations General Assembly in 2017.

What is the significance of World Creativity and Innovation Day?

Speaking about creativity and innovation, one really cannot determine its specific definition, as it depends person-to-person. One can also interpret it based on problem-solving, or even artistically. It can also be seen in the form of finding and creating ways and methods to work towards advancing the UN’s sustainable goals, which are also known as ‘Global Goals’. The observance of World Creativity and Innovation Day aims to promote creativity and innovation at every level. It is said that the combo of creativity and innovation is equivalent to great wealth (or treasure) in the fast-moving technology-driven era.

As per a UN report, more stress should be given on culture and creativity-driven industries as it generates $2.25 billion in revenue every year, and provides nearly 30 million jobs globally. The areas of creativity and innovation have growth potential and can solve even the grandest of the humanitarian crisis. On the occasion of World Creativity and Innovation Day, many countries across the world embrace the idea that innovation and creativity is the need of the hour. To harness the economic potential of all the nations, one needs to invest deep in creativity and innovation – which are also the two strong pillars of entrepreneurship.

The growth potential due to creativity and innovation is unlimited. One really cannot measure the amount of success one can achieve, by investing resources on these two characteristics. Job creation, wealth creation, economic growth etc. are the bogies which are driven by the engines of creativity and innovation. These days, especially at the times of lockdown, one can give in deep thoughts and come up with some brilliantly creative and innovative ideas. With April 21 nearing, we at LatestLY wish you all a very “Happy World Creativity and Innovation Day 2020”, and hope you come up with amazing ideas this time around.