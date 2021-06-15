Elder abuse can be defined as “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”. It is a global issue that affects millions of old people around the world. To address that World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) is observed each year on June 15 to safeguard their rights and shed lights on problems they face. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Quotes and HD Images: Share These Thoughtful Sayings and Slogans to Raise Voice Against Elder Abuse.

In most of the world, elder abuse is hidden from the public view and considered a private matter. Even today, elder abuse remains to be mostly underestimated and ignored by societies and is an issue that deserves the attention of the international community.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day History and Significance:

The World Elder Abuse Awareness Day was first observed in 2006, It was organised by the INPEA (International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse). It was adopted by the United Nations in 2011, marking June 15 as Elder Abuse Day.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is causing untold fear and suffering for older people across the world. Beyond its immediate health impact, the pandemic is putting older people at greater risk of poverty, discrimination and isolation. It is likely to have a particularly devastating impact on older people in developing countries," UN Secretary-General António Guterres said.

The objective of this day is to ensure that old persons are not left out of our system. The day also aims to promote awareness on how they have similar rights on resources as other people have.

