World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Quotes and HD Images: Share These Thoughtful Sayings and Slogans to Raise Voice Against Elder Abuse

Respect your elders- it is a value that is instilled in us from a very young age. However, while we read and learn about these virtues, the world around us showcases a different story. Elder abuse is a serious issue that has been witnessed by millions for ages. Whether it is ignoring your aged parents or worse, this is a topic that needs to be highlighted. This is the reason that the United Nations observes June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. As people gear up to celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020, sharing quotes, HD images, thoughtful sayings and slogans on elder abuse and how to stop it, is a great way of increasing awareness on the subject. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society.

Elder abuse has been highlighted to us from a young age. It comes in different forms, but the trauma that they are subjected to needs to be stopped. Our parents go above and beyond to make sure that we are provided for. However, in their old age, many kids often forget to give back. The patience that they once invested in us is often not reflected, when they need it the most. The neglect and spite that they face in their old age have devastating effects.

Instead of being showered with the love and care that they need, they are often met with indifference or abuse. To stop this and increase the empathy and love that people feel towards the elderly in their lives, the UN marked June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The celebration is especially important in the current times, as many elderly continue to face the extra threat of COVID-19, and some are struggling alone at home. So as we prepare to bring in this important day, here are some quotes and slogans on elder abuse that you can share ahead.

"Make Sure They Don’t Feel They Are Burden."

"Re-pay Your Debt to Elders – Avoid Elder Abuse."

"To Care for Those Who Once Cared for Us Is One of the Biggest Honours.

Respect the Young and Chastise Your Elders. It’s About Time the World Was Set Right."

"The Adults Were Once Young. The Young Have Not Yet Attained Adulthood. The Young Must Learn to Appreciate the Wisdom of Elderly People and Learn From Their Life Experiences." – Lailah Gifty Akita

"Don’t Abuse Elders; You Will Be an Elder Soon."

Every year, the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day celebration revolves around a theme. The theme for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 is Lifting Up Voices. This theme motivates people to finally listen to what the elderly have to say and give them the platform to educate people on how to be better. We hope that this celebration brings you closer to understanding the elder people in your life and care for them.

