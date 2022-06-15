World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is observed every year on June 15. This day promotes a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect. As we celebrate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 on Wednesday, here's a collection of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 images, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day HD wallpapers, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day quotes, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 slogans, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day messages and more. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 Date & Significance: Why Is WEAA Observed? Here’s What Can You Do To Make This World a Better Place for the Elderly.

This day was established on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the prevention of elder abuse and the World Health Organisation at the United Nations. It was started in support of the United Nations International Plan of action acknowledging elder abuse as public health and human rights issue. As you observe World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated quotes and slogans that you can download and send to one and all to raise awareness about such issues on this day.

This year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day theme is Combatting Elder Abuse. Also, this year, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 coincides with two important events: the start of the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing and the 20th milestone of the second World Assembly on Ageing and the fourth review and appraisal of the implementation of the Madrid international plan of action on Ageing. Here are quotes and slogans you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to create awareness on issues relating to older persons.

Respect and love your elders as they have done the same for you. Have a great outing with your elderly on World elder Abuse Awareness Day. Just because they are aged and scientifically weak, one cannot just shower them with all kinds of abuses. Let’s oppose together on this World elder Abuse Awareness Day. The abuses that are hurled at the elderly are not just a words but a realization that they are not valuable anymore. To care for those who once cared for us is one of the biggest honours. Raising our voice against the criminal injustice faced by the elderly is what required on World elder Abuse Awareness Day Let’s hope the child of the abusers doesn’t become like their parents and it is our job to create a better world for them.

Elder abuse is an underreported problem globally, even though it exists in developed and developing countries. Though the extent of elder mistreatment is unknown, the social and moral significance is obvious. Here are quotes and slogans that you can download and send to all your friends and family to throw light on such issues on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).