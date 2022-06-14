Today, World Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Day is being observed all over the world. As the name suggests, the day aims at raising awareness against the atrocities and neglect of the elderly around the world. World Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Day observation around the world was initiated as a result of UN Resolution 66/127. The biggest reason for the United Nations to bring this resolution was to stop the world from ignoring and abusing the elderly.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 Date & Significance

Today aka June 15 is observed as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day with the aim of spreading awareness among the people for the prevention of mistreatment of the elderly. According to the 2018 data of HelpAge India, the share of population above 60 years in our country is 9.30 percent and one in four elderly people in India is mistreated. A recent survey has revealed that social media may have contributed to the neglect and abuse of the elderly worldwide. People are so busy on social media that they never talk to the elders of the house, which never makes them feel connected to the elderly nor does their existence mean anything to them.

Here's How You Can Make This World a Better Place For the Elderly...

Keep your phone away! The rest will automatically fall in place.

Just sit around them. If nothing special you can do your normal chores around them.

Ask them for help even if you don't need it that much! Yes, fake it if you have to. It will help them feel involved.

Ask for stories to hear. Even if they are repeated ones.

Do simple physical exercises, maybe just a short walk?

Cook with them.

Teach them technology if they're interested.

According to a survey, about a quarter of the elderly population is personally harassed. Another revelation says that 82% of the elderly victims of domestic abuse are those who do not complain about it for the sake of family or always keep thinking that maybe sometimes their family attitudes towards them will change.

Speaking of India, the land where Lord Ram belonged to, sees people considering the elderly as their biggest burden. A recent survey has revealed that about 35 percent of children do not want to live with their parents. That is why they either separate from their parents or simply abandon them.

