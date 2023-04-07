World Health Day is a global observance commemorated every year on April 7. International health awareness day is one of the 11 official global health campaigns marked by WHO. The day is celebrated every year under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other related organizations. The WHO held the First World Health Assembly in 1948 and decided to celebrate April 7 each year as World Health Day. The day was first celebrated in 1950. The day is important for WHO as it aims to work on issues on a global scale for the betterment of people of the world. As we celebrate World Health Day 2023, here’s a list of World Health Day 2023 quotes and greetings, World Health Day wishes and messages, sayings on health, and World Health Day 2023 images that you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also share these quotes as images and HD wallpapers, quotes, and SMS with your loved ones.

Quotes About Health

1. "Health is the greatest gift, contentment the greatest wealth, faithfulness the best relationship.” – Buddha

2. “No matter how much it gets abused, the body can restore balance. The first rule is to stop interfering with nature.” – Deepak Chopra

3. “He who has health has hope; and he who has hope, has everything.” – Thomas Carlyle

4. “Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not.” – George Bernard Shaw

5. "Health is a state of complete harmony of the body, mind, and spirit." — B.K.S. Iyengar

6. "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." — Will Durant

World Health Day Wishes and Messages

World Health Day Messages (File Image)

World Health Day Messages (File Image)

World Health Day Messages (File Image)

World Health Day Messages (File Image)

World Health Day Messages (File Image)

World Health Day draws worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year. World Health Day is acknowledged by various governments and non-governmental organizations with interests in public health issues. Every year, a theme is picked, and several events are organised based on it across the world. On this day, the WHO organizes international, regional and local events to educate people about the importance of living a healthy life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2023 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).