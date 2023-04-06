Every year, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 by countries across the world. The special day is a global health awareness day commemorated under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO) and other organizations. World Health Day is one of 11 official global health campaigns marked by WHO. This year on April 7, 2023, the World Health Organization will observe its 75th birthday. WHO’s 75th anniversary is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved the quality of life during the last seven decades. As World Health Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. The theme for World Health Day 2023 is ‘Health for All’. World Health Day 2023: WHO Calls for Urgent Efforts To Bridge Gaps Accentuated by COVID-19, Achieve Health for All.

World Health Day 2023 Date

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 every year

World Health Day 2023 Theme

The theme for World Health Day 2023 is ‘Health for All’.

History of World Health Day

The World Health Organization held the First World Health Assembly in 1948. The Assembly decided to celebrate April 7 of each year as World Health Day with effect from 1950. World Health Day marks the foundation day of WHO and is seen as an opportunity by the organization to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year. On World Health Day, the WHO organizes international, regional and local events based on a particular theme. World Health Day is acknowledged by various governments and non-governmental organizations with interests in public health issues. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

World Health Day Significance

World Health Day is an important day as it highlights the need to prioritize health, among others. The day reminds people that health is the biggest asset and one should adopt a healthy lifestyle to live longer and happier. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today ̶ and tomorrow. World Health Day is a perfect opportunity to educate the masses about physical and mental health that can help them improve their lifestyle for a happy life.

