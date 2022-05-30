World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed every year on May 30 to increase awareness about this condition that impacts adversely the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord and optic nerves). According to the Multiple Sclerosis International Federation, MS impacts more than 2.3 million people around the world. Living with MS can be challenging and frustrating but new treatments over the past 20 years have significantly improved the quality of life for people with the disease. MS is not fatal, but some complications that can result from MS, such as pneumonia, can be fatal. As a result, the average life expectancy of people with MS is about 10 years shorter than the general population. Roche Says New Data for Ocrevus Multiple Sclerosis Drug Showed Benefits.

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2022 Date, Theme & Significance

World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on May 30 every year and helps boost awareness about MS. The 2020-2023 World MS Day theme is "connections" which is about "building community connection, self-connection and connections to quality care" as per Worldmsday.org. It is estimated that there are currently about 100,000 people with MS in the United Kingdom. For reasons that are unclear, MS is twice as common in women as in men, and more common in white people than in black and Asian people.

What is Multiple sclerosis (MS)?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the nerves of the brain and spinal cord, causing problems with muscle movement, balance, and vision. Each nerve fibre in the brain and spinal cord is surrounded by a layer of protein called myelin, which protects the nerve and helps carry electrical signals from the brain to the rest of the body. In MS, myelin gets damaged.

Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

Symptoms of the disease may improve during treatment and they include –

Having trouble thinking about anything

Lack of coordination

Numbness or tingling of body parts

Weakness in arms or legs

Bladder problems

Multiple Sclerosis Cause

In most cases, Multiple Sclerosis is caused by infection or injury to another part of the body. If you have multiple sclerosis, nerves in the protective layer of fibres around your myelin are damaged. It is believed that this damage is caused by an attack on the immune system. Researchers believe that there may be an environmental trigger behind this, such as viruses or toxins, which attack the immune system but there is no confirmation. Inflammation occurs when your immune system attacks myelin due to this tissue damage and wounds start to form. Due to inflammation and damaged wounds, the waves between the brain and the body parts start to malfunction.

Your doctor may use neurological tests to diagnose Multiple Sclerosis. There is clinical history and many tests available to help with Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

