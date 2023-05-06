Happy World Naked Gardening Day! In 2005, the seemingly weird celebration of World Naked Gardening Day (W.N.G.D.) began to spread internationally. It was intended to be a movement that anybody could join and not to be directed by any one individual or institution. World Naked Gardening Day 2023: This year's World Naked Gardening Day, which falls on May 6, is honoured annually on the first Saturday in May. Gardeners from all around the world congregate to tend to their plants and flowers without attire or footwear. They can relate to the roots of gardening and our inherent bond with Mother Nature as a result.

World Naked Gardening Day (W.N.G.D.) Date & History

World Naked Gardening Day (W.N.G.D.) is known internationally. The movement was started by permaculturist Jacob Gabriel and editor of the magazine "Nude & Natural," Mark Storey. W.N.G.D. was founded by the two as a project associated with the Body Freedom Collaborative, a movement that supported acts of defiance against the established order in an effort to spread the concepts of freedom and independence.

World Naked Gardening Day Significance

Naked Gardening supports sustainability. In urban settings, we frequently undervalue the benefits of open spaces and natural vegetation to our physical and mental health. You don't get to walk about in the open absolutely naked very often, right? You are completely free to do so today. It's important to keep in mind that everyone who takes part in World nude Gardening Day is aware of how uncomfortable nude gardening can be. There won't be any judgement!

The first Saturday in May is the official date for the global event, however several nations, such Canada in June and New Zealand in October, commemorate their own Naked Gardening Days due to regional temperature variations. The purpose of the event was to raise awareness of the benefits of gardening and body acceptance in a fun and enjoyable way.

