February 7, 2025, Special Days: February 7 is marked by a variety of observances, including National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, which aims to raise awareness about the epidemic within the African-American community. It's also National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, a celebration of the popular Italian pasta dish. Additionally, Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbor Day encourages friendly interaction and building connections within your community. The 38th Surajkund Crafts Mela celebrates traditional crafts, handlooms, and cultural heritage from India and across the globe. Held in February 2025, it offers visitors a vibrant experience with live performances, artisans' workshops, and unique handmade products. There are also several famous February 7 birthdays and birth anniversaries. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get a Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 7, 2025 (Friday)

Rohini Vrat in February 2025 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2025 Valentine Week Day 1 - Rose Day Working Naked Day Number Day National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day National Wear Red Day National Women's Heart Day National Ballet Day National Periodic Table Day National Fettuccine Alfredo Day Wave All Your Fingers at Your Neighbor Day

Famous February 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti (1898-1935) Charles Dickens (1812-1870) Rassie van der Dussen Keshav Maharaj Srikanth Kidambi Chris Rock Miguel Ferrer James Spader Eddie Izzard Garth Brooks Ashton Kutcher Ankita Mayank Sharma Prachee Shah Paandya Prakash Karat Jasbir Jassi Sujit Kumar (1934-2010) Shikha Singh Shafaq Naaz Anikha Durjoy Datta

February 6, 2025, Special Days.

