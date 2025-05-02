World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD) is an annual event that encourages individuals to garden in the nude and deepen their connection with nature. This international event is generally celebrated on the first Saturday of May by gardeners and non-gardeners alike as it aims at promoting body positivity and the simple joy of tending to plants without the constraints of clothing. World Naked Gardening Day (WNGD) 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3. No Pants Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: No Nudity, but People Publicly Wear Only Undergarments on First Friday of May! Why?

This special day is a perfect time to combine the therapeutic effects of gardening with the freedom of being without clothes. In this article, let’s know more about World Naked Gardening Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

World Naked Gardening Day 2025 Date

World Naked Gardening Day 2025 falls on Saturday, May 3.

World Naked Gardening Day History

WNGD was founded and organised by Mark Storey, who was the consulting editor for Nude & Natural magazine and permaculturalist Jacob Gabriel, as a project of Body Freedom Collaborative (BFC). The first annual World Naked Gardening Day took place on September 10, 2005. In 2007, the event date was moved to the first Saturday in May. WNGD is endorsed by The Naturist Society, Clothes Free International and American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR), among others.

While WNGD is celebrated worldwide, the date is adjusted in some regions to accommodate local climates. In 2018, the New Zealand Naturist Federation adopted the last weekend in October as World Naked Gardening Day; this date was deemed to be better suited to the climate of the Southern Hemisphere. In Canada, the first Saturday in May can be pretty cool for naked gardening so an alternative date of the first Saturday in June was suggested as the Naked Canadian Gardening Day.

World Naked Gardening Day Significance

World Naked Gardening Day serves as a unique occasion that encourages individuals to garden in the nude, promoting body positivity, a connection with nature, and the simple joy of tending to plants without the constraints of clothing. On this day, people engage in planting, weeding, or other gardening activities in the nude within the privacy of one's backyard or a secluded area. People use this day as an opportunity to appreciate and accept one's body, promoting self-confidence and mental well-being.

