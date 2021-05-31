It goes without saying that tobacco is a harmful substance that takes years off of your life. It's an addictive and deadly commodity, that'll reel you in hook line and sinker and will not let you off its clutches without a heavy price. During World No Tobacco Day we must raise awareness against the insidious nature of the substance and the harmful effects it wrought in one's life. In a span of a year at least 5 million people lose their lives to tobacco. In the light of the pandemic, the risk is even higher. It was widely reported that people who smoke are at higher risk of contracting coronavirus as opposed to a nonsmoker. “So quitting is the best thing they can do to lower their risk from coronavirus, as well as the risk of developing cancers, heart diseases and respiratory illnesses,” WHO said in a statement. So this year on World No Tobacco Day celebrated on May 31st, WHO is urging citizens to give it up with a theme "Commit to Quit.' keeping with the theme, let's take a look at a few inspiring quotes and wishes to compel people to give up the smoke.

Quotes and Slogans to Raise Awareness on World No Tobacco Day 2021

“You are not living if you are smoking….. you are taking small steps towards a disastrous life….. Say no to smoking and tobacco to live a healthier and happier life.”

“Life is too precious to smoke tobacco and therefore, we must save ourselves from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day to everyone.”

“Let us make sure that tobacco is not able to take any more lives by making this world free from it. Warm wishes on World No Tobacco Day.”

“What we need to burn on daily basis are calories and not tobacco. Stay healthy and happy with no tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day to all.”

"The best way to stop smoking is to just stop – no ifs, ands or buts."

Wishes To Send and Raise Awareness on World No Tobacco Day

Spread the word against tobacco and raise awareness. Have an awareful World No Tobacco Day!

It may be difficult to quit smoking at first but it is not impossible. Have a healthy and positive World No Tobacco Day!

People are losing their family members and loved ones because of this tobacco addiction. Have a positive and healthy World Tobacco Day!

Dear smokers, you are not only ruining your health but also spoiling the lives of your most beloved people. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

Tobacco kills. If you’re killed, you’ve lost a very important part of your life.

Images and Wallpapers For Social Media Platforms

World No Tobacco Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

World No Tobacco Day (Photo Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik)

Non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke at home or at work increase their risk of developing lung cancer by 20–30%.

This World No Tobacco Day, urge people to "Commit to Quit" and inform them about the dangers of smoking by sharing these quotes and wishes that might inspire people and save lives.

