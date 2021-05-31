There are more than 1.3 billion tobacco consumers in the world which poses a serious health risk to them. World No Tobacco Day is celebrated every year on May 31 to inform people about the dangers of using tobacco. This day highlights the health risks associated with tobacco use and encourages people to quit tobacco consumption. World No Tobacco Day 2021: Everything You Need To know From Date, History, To The Significance Of This Day.

World No Tobacco Day 2021 Theme:

Every year, World No Tobacco Day has a different theme. The theme for 2021 is 'quit tobacco to be a winner'. The theme aims to empower 100 million tobacco consumers to make a quit attempt.

World Tobacco Day History and Significance:

"The Member States of the World Health Organization created World No Tobacco Day in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. In 1987, the World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for 7 April 1988 to be a world no-smoking day. In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on 31 May," the WHO said.

The World No Tobacco Day or Anti-Tobacco Day spreads awareness about the health risks of consuming tobacco products. It also promotes people to quit smoking and choose a healthier way of living. You can support No Tobacco Day by telling people the dangers of using tobacco or by posting on social media platforms using #CommitToQuit.

