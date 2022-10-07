Octopuses are considered one of the oldest creatures on the planet and are remarkably wise and adaptable. The marine animal is celebrated every year on World Octopus Day. The cephalopods have a bulbous head and eight legs with spherical suction cups. They are well-known for their ink-squirting abilities and their capability to change colour so that it blends with their surroundings. Sources claim that some octopus fossils date back over 300 million years. These sea critters serve so long underwater due to the 500 million neurons in their brains and arms that give them the ability to learn lessons and solve problems in a way that many marine creatures cannot do. World Octopus Day 2022 will be observed on October 8, Saturday. Let's read about why there's a day dedicated to these smart species and who started it first. 'Ghostly' Dumbo Octopus Captured on Camera in Deep Waters of California, Watch Video of Rarely Seen Underwater Creature.

World Octopus Day History & Significance

The Octopus News Magazine Online (TONMO) founded the global occasion to celebrate the diversity and biology of the clever cephalopods. The event is also responsible for propagating the idea of conserving these sea animals. Many organizations, zoos, aquatic parks and marine sanctuaries organize such occasions to educate people about octopuses. The News Magazine selected the eighth day of the month to represent and show appreciation for animals with eight appendages. Colour-Changing Octopus! Viral Video of Mollusk Changing its Appearance While Swimming Leaves Netizens Mesmerised.

Octopuses now inhibit every sea and ocean, eking out life by utilizing their excellent instincts and powers down in the extreme worlds around the deep hydrothermal vents. Besides being too smart, the creature is likened to Houdini as they can squeeze through narrow openings due to the absence of an internal skeleton or a hard protective shell. The unusual animal doesn't have a specific body structure, and this makes them escape easily in case of danger. Moreover, these critters have three hearts and are visually captivating, coming in diverse shades, a multitude of sizes, and all sorts of shapes!

